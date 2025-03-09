Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Mar 07 2025 15:59:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.55 0.80%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 648.45 1.36%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,249.10 3.18%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 403.80 -0.48%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,687.00 -0.16%
Business News/ Videos / How This Woman Turned Her Depression Into Strength & Became A World Champion Paralympian

How This Woman Turned Her Depression Into Strength & Became A World Champion Paralympian

Updated: 09 Mar 2025, 07:08 PM IST Livemint

In this special international women's day episode of What's it Like, Simran Sharma, India's leading Paralympian speaks to Abhinav Trivedi of MINT about her achievements, struggles, challenges, negative thoughts, husband and empowerment. She describes the true meaning of empowerment and what's it like to be a Paralympian in India. How, along with the support and standing of her husband she achieved global heights and recognition. Plus strong advice for families of girls and dreamers.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue