Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / How This Woman Turned Her Depression Into Strength & Became A World Champion Paralympian

How This Woman Turned Her Depression Into Strength & Became A World Champion Paralympian

Updated: 09 Mar 2025, 07:08 PM IST Livemint

In this special international women's day episode of What's it Like, Simran Sharma, India's leading Paralympian speaks to Abhinav Trivedi of MINT about her achievements, struggles, challenges, negative thoughts, husband and empowerment. She describes the true meaning of empowerment and what's it like to be a Paralympian in India. How, along with the support and standing of her husband she achieved global heights and recognition. Plus strong advice for families of girls and dreamers.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.