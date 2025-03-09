How This Woman Turned Her Depression Into Strength & Became A World Champion Paralympian

Updated: 09 Mar 2025, 07:08 PM IST

In this special international women's day episode of What's it Like, Simran Sharma, India's leading Paralympian speaks to Abhinav Trivedi of MINT about her achievements, struggles, challenges, negative thoughts, husband and empowerment. She describes the true meaning of empowerment and what's it like to be a Paralympian in India. How, along with the support and standing of her husband she achieved global heights and recognition. Plus strong advice for families of girls and dreamers.