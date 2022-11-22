How To Avail Tax Exemption | Mint Primer

Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 01:42 AM IST

When you sell a property, painting, jewelry, sculpture, land, or even securities after holding them for a considerably long period, the profit accrued on such sale is taxed differently. This income earned on the sale of long-term assets is known as long-term capital gain (LTCG). To put it a little more technically, profits or gains arising out of the sale of capital assets are called capital gains. Let us decode its nuances including the tax rate it accrues, exceptions that apply, and exemptions you can seek.