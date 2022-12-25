How To Build an Effective Core Team For Your Startup | Startup Buzz

Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 04:48 PM IST

A startup's growth or success is determined direct... moreA startup's growth or success is determined directly depends upon its team. So building an effective core team is a must. This video talks about various ways in which you can build a strong team. Also, what are the things to keep in mind while hiring and dividing resources in your company? #startups #coreteam #startuphiring #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze