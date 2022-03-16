How to ensure Indian economy does not run out of credit fuel to meet growth targets

Updated: 16 Mar 2022, 01:21 AM IST

Credit is the fuel that is necessary to keep an ec... moreCredit is the fuel that is necessary to keep an economy firing on all cylinders. The Indian banking system for years has been reeling under the effects of a massive bad loan problem. Corporate bad loans though now seem to be coming under control. But overleveraged corporate balance sheets and the pandemic have put a dent to corporate credit demand which is picking up pace rather slowly. Watch as the panel discusses the role the banking system, private credit investors, and ARCs will have to play to ensure that the Indian economy does not run out of the fuel to meet its ambitious growth targets.