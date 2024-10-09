Explore
Business News/ Videos / How To Invest In Your 20s; The Alt View; Feat. Jain University, Bangalore

How To Invest In Your 20s; The Alt View; Feat. Jain University, Bangalore

Updated: 09 Oct 2024, 05:33 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

How do young Indians invest? What are their views on Crypto, Mutual funds, FD, Equity, debt, gold etc? How comfortable are they with loans/debts, and deploying 'debt as an investment' tool? More so, do young 20 year olds believe in investing or is it just a fear of missing out or a hobby for them? In this edition of The Alt View, Mint goes to Jain University in Bangalore and asks post graduate students questions about investing, foresight and everything money. Tune in to 'How to invest in your 20s' edition of The Alt View. In association with @StockGro Campus: @JainDeemedtobeUniversity 0:00 - 2:59- Intro 3:00- 4:33 - Dumbest Investments you have ever made 4:34-5:26 - What drives investment decision for 20 year olds 5:27- 6:51 - Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) on Investing 6:52 - 9:27 - 'Sukoon' of Missing Out (SOMO) on Investing 9:28- 12:16 - Benefits of investing as a student 12:17-15:44 - Should you take loan to invest in your 20s 15:45 -17:53 - Favourite Investment In your 20s 17:54- 20:14 - Most hated investment in your 20s 20:14 - 20:41- Conclusion 20:42- 21:14 - Stockgro Pledge #investing #investment #students #crypto #blockchain #equity #sharemarket #stockmarket #bangalore #bengaluru #debt #loan #young #youth #money #abhinavtrivedi #thealtview #stockgro #stocks #mutualfunds #stockstobuy

 
