How to live longer? Harvard expert Dr. Sinclair explains at #HTLS2020

Updated: 04 Dec 2020, 10:25 PM IST

Dr David Andrew Sinclair, professor of genetics an... moreDr David Andrew Sinclair, professor of genetics and co-director of the Paul F Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He addressed the question of ageing and how one can live a happy and long life. ‘For the last 25 years, it has been my quest to find out why do we age, if there is something to slow it down, or if we slow it down, do we live longer?’ Dr. Sinclair said. ‘We need to address ageing itself which leads to several diseases,’ Dr. Sinclair added. Watch the full video for all the details.