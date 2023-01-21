How to make 1 crore by investing 10,000 per month | My Money Matters

Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 11:41 AM IST

You can earn one crore rupees by investing just <... moreYou can earn one crore rupees by investing just ₹10,000 per month in equities. You may be wondering how? The 10*20*12 rule is the answer. Personal finance analysts are recommending the 10*20*12 formula. This entails investing ₹10,000 every month at 12 percent returns for 20 years.