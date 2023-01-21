How to make 1 crore by investing 10,000 per month | My Money Matters

You can earn one crore rupees by investing just <... moreYou can earn one crore rupees by investing just ₹10,000 per month in equities. You may be wondering how? The 10*20*12 rule is the answer. Personal finance analysts are recommending the 10*20*12 formula. This entails investing ₹10,000 every month at 12 percent returns for 20 years.
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.