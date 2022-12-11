How to make UPI payments via credit card | Mint Primer

Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 05:44 PM IST

The RBI permitted the linking of RuPay credit cards to UPI in June this year. The first three banks to launch UPI links were Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Indian Bank, and many more are anticipated to follow soon. In terms of expenditures, RuPay credit cards currently hold a one-fifth market share in India. With this announcement, the use of credit card for making UPI payments will see an increase in the coming years. However, it is essential to know how to link your credit cards to the UPI app and make payments.