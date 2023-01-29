How To Reduce Travel Cost | My Money Matters

Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Adopting certain tricks while using your credit ca... moreAdopting certain tricks while using your credit cards can also help you cut down on your travel costs. Let's check at 4 such tricks. 1- Check for offers and discounts 2- Opt for a co-branded credit card 3- Gaining reward points 4- Dining and recreation at airport lounges.