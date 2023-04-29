How to survive, thrive in a 'Lala Company' I Must Hear Tips

A business can be referred to as a ‘family busines... moreA business can be referred to as a ‘family business’, if family members possess majority stocks of a company. However, for a family business to be referred to as a ‘lala company’ the family member in charge must behave like a king in order to earn the distinctive moniker. In this tell-all chat, multi-faceted CEO of Tricolite, Rajiv Gupta speaks to LiveMint about his book 'The Good Indian Employee’s Guide to Surviving a Lala Company’ and talks about how to survive the ‘crocodile-infested’ waters of a ‘Lala Company’.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.