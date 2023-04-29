How to survive, thrive in a 'Lala Company' I Must Hear Tips

A business can be referred to as a ‘family busines... moreA business can be referred to as a ‘family business’, if family members possess majority stocks of a company. However, for a family business to be referred to as a ‘lala company’ the family member in charge must behave like a king in order to earn the distinctive moniker. In this tell-all chat, multi-faceted CEO of Tricolite, Rajiv Gupta speaks to LiveMint about his book 'The Good Indian Employee’s Guide to Surviving a Lala Company’ and talks about how to survive the ‘crocodile-infested’ waters of a ‘Lala Company’.