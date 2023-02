How to use 87a to pay zero income tax if you earn upto 7lakhs

Updated: 14 Feb 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Th new regime allows tax payers to use the benefit... moreTh new regime allows tax payers to use the benefits of section 87 a of the IT act to minimise their income tax liability. Watch to find out how you can reduce your IT liability to zero if you earn upto 7 lakhs.