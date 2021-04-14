How traditional companies can get an edge in new order: Ram Charan explains

Home
14 Apr 2021
- While many digital companies have found it easier to adjust to the changing times, traditional companies have faced challenging times in the Covid era. Top management guru & author Ram Charan said that the key for traditional companies is to get connected with the consumer on an individual basis and build a digital bridge to do so. He further added that companies can discreetly do the digitization of supply chain and that will give them the cash to move forward.