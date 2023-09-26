How Trudeau Jeopradised Trade And Investments Worth Billions With India | What Next ?| Explained

Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:24 AM IST

India-Canada relations have hit rock bottom in less than 36 hours since Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that the country's intelligence agencies have been investigating the allegations after Nijjar who was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia. Soon after Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat following which India responded by expelling a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move. Watch as Mint explains how Trudeau's unsubstantiated allegations might have jeopardised the bilateral trade and investments worth billions between the two countries.