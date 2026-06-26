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How Trump Forced Macron And Meloni To Fix Their Relationship

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held their first bilateral summit in Antibes, marking a major thaw in relations that had long been described as frosty and toxic.Despite years of clashes over migration, Africa, and Mont Blanc, the two leaders signed wide-ranging agreements covering defence, Mediterranean security, Aster interceptor missiles, nuclear power, aerospace, and the Lyon-Turin rail link.The summit comes amid shifting European politics, with Meloni appearing to distance herself from Donald Trump following the US-Iran conflict and moving closer to Macron’s pro-European vision.

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Published26 Jun 2026, 09:12 PM IST
How Trump Forced Macron And Meloni To Fix Their Relationship
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