Business News/ Videos / How Trump & His Tantrums Impact You & Me | Indian Students & Teachers' 'Trump Talk' | SAY WHAT EP 2

How Trump & His Tantrums Impact You & Me | Indian Students & Teachers' 'Trump Talk' | SAY WHAT EP 2

Updated: 21 Apr 2025, 04:21 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Donald Trump | Tariff | Trump Tariffs | Trump Tariff on Indians | Trump Tariffs Impact on Indians | Say What | Abhinav Trivedi | Mint | IIFT Delhi | IIFT Delhi Mint | IIFT Students | IIFT Teachers | Tariff Impact on Market | Tariff Impact on Jobs | Tariff Impacts Donald Trump's tariffs Have been delayed. But, if they do get implemented how will it impact or change our lives. What will get expensive for us and how our choices will reduce. In this special episode of SAY WHAT, Abhinav Trivedi of MINT, goes to IIFT, Delhi and talks to students and teachers to understand the nuances of Trump's policies and its impact on our lives. Also, One word for Donald Trump from common citizens of the world. #donaldtrump #tariffs #china #india #tradewar #trader #iift #foreigntrade #import #export #electronic #iphone #textile #abhinavtrivedi #pharma #trump #europe #warzone #interestrates #rbi #fedreserve #inflation #citizens #democracy #saywhat #Mint @IIFT_official

 
