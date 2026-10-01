How Trump Plans To Use Elon Musk At Pentagon For Future Wars | Explained

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced Project Meridian, a 120-day Pentagon initiative focused on securing future military capabilities across domains from undersea to outer space. He also revealed plans for a new four-star Autonomous Warfare Command to scale AI-directed and robotic systems across the U.S. military. The project is co-led by tech figures Elon Musk (SpaceX) and Palmer Luckey (Anduril). However, their appointments are drawing intense scrutiny in Washington due to potential conflicts of interest. Both executives lead defense firms with massive active Pentagon contracts—including SpaceX's $4.16 billion Space Force deal and Anduril's $642 million Marine Corps contract—positioning them to potentially profit from the strategy they shape.