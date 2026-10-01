Subscribe

How Trump Plans To Use Elon Musk At Pentagon For Future Wars | Explained

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced Project Meridian, a 120-day Pentagon initiative focused on securing future military capabilities across domains from undersea to outer space. He also revealed plans for a new four-star Autonomous Warfare Command to scale AI-directed and robotic systems across the U.S. military. The project is co-led by tech figures Elon Musk (SpaceX) and Palmer Luckey (Anduril). However, their appointments are drawing intense scrutiny in Washington due to potential conflicts of interest. Both executives lead defense firms with massive active Pentagon contracts—including SpaceX's $4.16 billion Space Force deal and Anduril's $642 million Marine Corps contract—positioning them to potentially profit from the strategy they shape.

Livemint
Published1 Oct 2026, 10:45 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
How Trump Plans To Use Elon Musk At Pentagon For Future Wars | Explained
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosHow Trump Plans To Use Elon Musk At Pentagon For Future Wars | Explained
Advertisement
Read Next Story