How Trump’s New National Security Panel CFIUS Can Derail Foreign Deals | Explained

Amid global trade tensions, the Trump administration is spotlighting the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the inter-agency body that reviews foreign investments for national security risks. Chaired by the US Treasury Secretary, CFIUS includes key departments such as State, Defense, Commerce, Energy and Homeland Security. It can delay deals, impose conditions, refer them to the President or effectively force abandonment. The process starts with a declaration or formal notice, followed by a 45-day review that can extend into investigation and presidential decision. Timelines often stretch further as the panel seeks more information or negotiates mitigation.