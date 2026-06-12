Subscribe

How under the Tatas, Air India leapfrogged, built tech stack from scratch | Mint Techcetra

Artificial Intelligence is evolving faster than ever — and Agentic AI could completely redefine how businesses operate, how people work, and even whether traditional degrees remain relevant. In this special Techcetra episode in partnership with Salesforce, Leslie D'Monte, Consulting Editor at Mint speaks with Murali Karthik, VP & Head of Enterprise Digital & Technology at Air India.

Livemint
Published12 Jun 2026, 08:29 PM IST
How under the Tatas, Air India leapfrogged, built tech stack from scratch | Mint Techcetra
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Tata GroupAIR INDIANxt DigitalArtificial Intelligence
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosHow under the Tatas, Air India leapfrogged, built tech stack from scratch | Mint Techcetra
Advertisement
Read Next Story