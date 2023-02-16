How UPI works for NRIs | Now NRIs Can Set Up UPI | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 04:49 PM IST

On 10 January, India’s retail payments umbrella body The National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) issued a circular that paved the way for wider adoption of homegrown payments platform UPI. So far, only Indian phone numbers were allowed on UPI, leaving out non-resident bank accounts linked to their phone numbers abroad. In the first phase, phone numbers from 10 countries including Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, the US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and the UK have been allowed to be used on UPI.