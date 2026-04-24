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How US Marijuana Reclassification Step Will Boost The $47 Billion Cannabis Industry

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a major shift in marijuana policy, moving to ease restrictions and fast-track its reclassification as a less dangerous drug. While this doesn’t mean full legalization across the U.S., it could significantly reshape the $47 billion cannabis industry. From dispensaries in Colorado to researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, stakeholders are watching closely. The move could unlock tax relief, improve access to banking, and reduce barriers for scientific research into cannabis-based treatments. Companies like Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, and Trulieve Cannabis stand to benefit as the industry prepares for a potential new growth phase. Will this be the turning point for cannabis in America? Watch to find out.

Livemint
Published24 Apr 2026, 08:02 PM IST
How US Marijuana Reclassification Step Will Boost The $47 Bn Cannabis Industry
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