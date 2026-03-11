Subscribe

How Vietnam Surged Ahead Among Emerging Markets As External Shocks, Weak Rupee Weigh On India

Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker has just dropped its latest rankings, and the results are a wake-up call. While India has the muscle of GDP growth, manufacturing power, lower inflation and a comfortable import cover... the falling rupee and stock market performance are proving to be a weak point. And as India grapples with these weaknesses, Vietnam has emerged as a formidable challenger. Watch.

Published11 Mar 2026, 07:19 PM IST
Vietnam Surges Ahead On EM Index As External Shocks, Weak Rupee Weigh On India
How Vietnam Surged Ahead Among Emerging Markets As External Shocks, Weak Rupee Weigh On India
