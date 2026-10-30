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How Waaree Energies Dumped Toxic Effluents In A Gujarat Village | A Mint Ground Report

Waaree Energies is the poster child of India's clean energy push. But now, it's been caught dumping acidic affluents in a stream in Gujarat where, locals say, fish now die. Through RTI filings, Mint obtained six notices the Gujarat Pollution Control Board sent to Waaree's Chikhli plant over an 18 month period. The charge: wastewater running out of the plant's drainage pipes into a village stream. On two instances, regulators found that the systems built to treat factory effluent weren't even working. And this plant is supposed to be 'zero liquid discharge.' Nothing is meant to leave. So what really happened, and what did Mint's team find on ground?

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Published30 Oct 2026, 10:00 AM IST
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How Waaree Energies Dumped Toxic Effluents In A Gujarat Village | A Mint Ground Report
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