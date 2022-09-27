How WiFi works in flights | Mint Primer

Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 01:25 AM IST

The Internet may be found just about anywhere. In addition to the thousands of other locations, it can be obtained in places such as offices, shopping malls, and subway stations. It is no longer considered a luxury item, but rather more of a fundamental necessity for metropolitan households. Even airlines are keeping up with this development and are ready to provide a Wi-Fi connection. The proposal to provide mobile services and internet access to passengers flying within India received approval on Tuesday from the Telecom Commission, the highest decision-making body within the telecom department. This means that mobile services and internet access will soon be available to passengers flying within India. In this video, we are going to discuss how it is going to function and how much it might cost you.