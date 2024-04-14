How Will The Israel-Iran War Impact India | Watch

Updated: 14 Apr 2024, 07:22 PM IST

While Israel and allies including the US, UK and France managed to mostly foil an unprecedented attack by Iran on the Jewish state, stock markets in Israel, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the Middle East fell on Sunday, but only slightly. Experts believe if the conflict between the two countries escalates into a full-fledged war it could have a much larger impact across the globe. In this video, Mint explains how an escalation between the two will impact India.