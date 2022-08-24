How women entrepreneurs can break the glass ceiling and prosper?

Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 08:21 PM IST

Charcha 2022, the flagship livelihoods summit by The/Nudge Institute brought leaders across development ecosystem together to build the narrative on resilient livelihoods at this in-person event held on 4th August in New Delhi. The charcha around entrepreneurship, was led by the event partner Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship. The discussion revolved around Measuring total entrepreneurial activity among women-led businesses and understanding what enables scalable, high-growth businesses is crucial in helping realise the potential of economic growth driven by female entrepreneurship. This session with Aparajita Bharti, Sairee Chahal, Prof. Dr Neharika Vohra, Sharon Buteau, Nidhi Bhasin and Sanjana Govindan revolved around how a women entrepreneurship scorecard will be the first step in the direction and a key enabler for a comprehensive policy to promote women entrepreneurship across India.