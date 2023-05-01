Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / How world’s 3rd largest crude importer became Europe’s largest fuel supplier

How world’s 3rd largest crude importer became Europe’s largest fuel supplier

Updated: 01 May 2023, 02:49 PM IST Livemint

India, the third biggest importer of crude oil has a market share of 11% of total global crude oil imports. While that is a fact, what’s also verifiable is that India is now Europe’s biggest refined fuels supplier. India, which is dependent on the rest of the world for its oil and gas needs is the thrid largest importer of all seaborne crude in the world after EU and Mainland China, this month, shipped 360,000 barrels to Europe a day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.