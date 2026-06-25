How Young Innovators Are Using AI for Social Good | Samsung Solve for Tomorrow X Alt View | Christ

SPONSORED Artificial Intelligence has the potential to solve real-world challenges-but where can it create the greatest impact? MINT's Alt View In special collaboration with Samsung Solve for Tomorrow visits Christ University, Bangalore where students shared bold ideas with Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor, MINT; on using AI to improve everyday life. From education to healthcare to civic amenities to judiciary, this episode explores how technology can empower communities through meaningful innovation. As a part of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, one of India’s leading innovation programme, young changemakers are encouraged to identify pressing societal challenges and transform their ideas into impactful solutions with mentorship, and support. Watch how the next generation is reimagining AI- not as replacement for people, but as a tool to solve problems that matter. Applications for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2026 are open until 3rd July—Take the first step towards turning your ideas into real- world impact. https://www.samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow/?source=ht