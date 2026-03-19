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HSBC May Cut 20,000 Jobs Over 5 Years | CEO Bets Big On AI-Led Restructuring

HSBC could be heading toward a major workforce shake-up, with reports suggesting up to 20,000 job cuts over the next 3–5 years. The move is part of CEO Georges Elhedery’s broader AI-led transformation strategy, aimed at streamlining operations and reducing costs. Non-client-facing roles, especially in middle and back offices, are likely to be the most affected. While no final decision has been made, the development signals how artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping global banking and job markets. The restructuring comes amid a wider trend of AI-driven layoffs across industries worldwide.

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Published19 Mar 2026, 03:06 PM IST
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HSBC May Cut 20,000 Jobs Over 5 Years | CEO Bets Big On AI-Led Restructuring
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