'Huge loss of income for farmers...': Rosa Abraham on Covid & rural India

Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 10:25 PM IST

Rosa Abraham, senior research fellow, Centre for S... moreRosa Abraham, senior research fellow, Centre for Sustainable Employment, Azim Premji University, commented on how the Covid-19 pandemic affected India's rural economy. The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget