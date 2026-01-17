Huge Trade Relief For Taiwan As Trump’s U.S. Slash Tariff Burdens | Explained

US-Taiwan Landmark Trade Deal: Tariffs Slashed to 15% + $250B Investment Pledge! US drops planned 32% tariffs on Taiwanese goods to 20% then 15%—matching Japan & South Korea allies. In return, Taiwan commits massive $250B to US semiconductors, AI & clean energy. TSMC leads with $165B US fabs (Arizona boom). Commerce Dept: “Historic reshoring of semiconductor sector.” China slams “economic plunder.” Trump doctrine wins again!
