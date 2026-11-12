'Human Trafficking & A $7.2 Bn Racket': Russia Accuses Zelensky Regime Of Running Torture Prisons

Russia has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime of operating alleged torture prisons, human trafficking networks and illegal detention centres across Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claims these facilities are being used to detain conscripts, draft dodgers and deserters, with reports of payments ranging from $15,000 to $30,000 for release. She also cited Ukrainian sources alleging a $7.2 billion annual income linked to the network. Zakharova further accused Ukrainian authorities of targeting activists who exposed the alleged abuses. These claims have not been independently verified.