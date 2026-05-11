'Hyderabad To B'luru In 2 Hours, Nobody Will Fly Anymore': Ashwini Vaishnaw Warns Airline Investors

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has given a strong warning to airline investors: High-speed rail will soon dominate key Indian routes.Speaking at the CII Business Summit, Vaishnaw said routes like Mumbai-Pune, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Chennai, and Chennai-Hyderabad will be “99% dominated by railways” once bullet trains are operational.He highlighted dramatic time reductions: Mumbai-Pune in just 48 minutes, Bengaluru-Chennai in 78 minutes, and Pune-Hyderabad in under 2 hours.Citing examples from Japan, China, and South Korea, where high-speed rail has overtaken air travel on dense corridors, Vaishnaw argued that bullet trains will offer faster, more efficient, and convenient connectivity.