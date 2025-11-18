Hello User
Hyderabad's New Strategy To Beat Bengaluru's Tech Dominance: Renaming Major Roads After Tech Giants!

Updated: 18 Nov 2025, 09:31 pm IST Livemint

Hyderabad may soon have streets named after global tech and IT giants like Google, Meta, and Infosys. At a global investors’ meet hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy dropped a surprise plan to move beyond political names, and give space to corporate brands as the new identity of India’s fastest-growing tech capital. The Telangana government believes such branding could turbocharge foreign investment, creating recognition, prestige, and permanence for companies setting up shop there. Cities don’t often name their public infrastructure after corporations - but Hyderabad, long competing with Bengaluru for tech dominance and is ready to rewrite that rulebook. Watch!