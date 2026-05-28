Hyundai Hikes Car Prices By Nearly ₹13,000 In India From June, Joins Maruti & Mahindra

Car buyers in India are in for a shock. Three major automakers — Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra — have announced price hikes effective June.Hyundai will increase prices by up to ₹12,800, Maruti Suzuki by up to ₹30,000, and Mahindra by up to 2.5% across its models. This is the latest wave of increases as automakers pass on rising input costs, higher commodity prices, and operational expenses.The hikes come just as fuel prices have already jumped nearly ₹5 per litre in the last 10 days due to the Iran war and global crude surge.