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Hyundai's Creta Production Disrupted After Fire Hits Component Supplier's Plant In Chennai

Hyundai Motor India’s production has been hit hard after a major fire at its key supplier Hyundai Mobis plant in Chennai. Daily output at one of its Chennai plants has crashed from over 1,000 vehicles to just around 200 cars a day. The Creta — India’s bestselling SUV and roughly one-third of Hyundai’s total sales — is the most affected model. This disruption comes at a critical time as Hyundai fights to reclaim the No.2 position in the Indian market after losing it to Mahindra and Tata Motors. The company is working on alternative sourcing and expects production to normalise by June 22.

Livemint
Published10 Jun 2026, 08:52 PM IST
Hyundai's Creta Production Disrupted After Fire Hits Supplier's Plant In Chennai
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