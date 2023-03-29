‘I don’t like Delhi’s garbage 'mountains'...will use garbage to build roads’: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of I... moreUnion Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari who was addressing the annual session of ASSOCHAM - a non-governmental trade association and advocacy group, said that he does not like Delhi’s garbage mounds and is considering constructing roads out of garbage. Striking a lighter note he said…’Delhi has three tourist spots…’ while referring to the three garbage mounds. He said ‘I don’t like this, I don’t know about you. One in Ghazipur and there are two others. They are mountains of garbage. So I have decided to make use of garbage in the construction of roads.'
