‘I don’t like Delhi’s garbage 'mountains'...will use garbage to build roads’: Nitin Gadkari

Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:45 PM IST

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari who was addressing the annual session of ASSOCHAM - a non-governmental trade association and advocacy group, said that he does not like Delhi’s garbage mounds and is considering constructing roads out of garbage. Striking a lighter note he said…’Delhi has three tourist spots…’ while referring to the three garbage mounds. He said ‘I don’t like this, I don’t know about you. One in Ghazipur and there are two others. They are mountains of garbage. So I have decided to make use of garbage in the construction of roads.'