IBC Amendments to have a huge impact on the Indian debt markets

Updated: 18 May 2020, 10:41 AM IST

In the latest dispatch of Mint Expert Shorts, Veen... moreIn the latest dispatch of Mint Expert Shorts, Veena Sivaramakrishnan, Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. outlines the recent amendments made by FM. IBC has been in the news since December 2016. The recent changes of suspending IBC will have a huge impact on how the Indian debt market would look 3 years from now. While borrowers may see it as a temporary relief, FPIs, ARCs and Distressed Funds will certainly have a larger role to play.