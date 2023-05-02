Hello User
Home / Videos / IBM announces hiring freeze; To replace 7800 jobs with AI

Updated: 02 May 2023, 02:24 PM IST Livemint

Fears around AI replacing humans are getting real by the day. Most recently, the CEO of IBM Arvind Krishna announced that IBM is pausing hiring for positions that it believes artificial intelligence can eventually replace.According to Krishna, hiring in back-office roles like human resources will be stopped or slowed down. About 26,000 people work in these non-customer facing positions. Krishna said. 'I could easily see 30% of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period.'

