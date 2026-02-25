Subscribe

IBM's $31 Billion Plunge Sparks Global IT Selloff, From TCS To Infosys Hit Over Anthropic's COBOL

IBM’s sharp market slide has triggered fresh concerns across global technology stocks, with companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra also facing selling pressure. The reaction followed developments around Anthropic’s Claude Code and its potential impact on legacy COBOL systems that power critical banking and enterprise infrastructure. Watch full report.

Livemint
Published25 Feb 2026, 12:49 AM IST
Advertisement
IBM's $31 Billion Plunge Sparks Global IT Selloff Over Anthropic's COBOL
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsVideosIBM's $31 Billion Plunge Sparks Global IT Selloff, From TCS To Infosys Hit Over Anthropic's COBOL
Read Next Story