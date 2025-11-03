English
Business News/ Videos / ICC Women's World Cup: India, South Africa's Earnings Revealed

ICC Women’s World Cup: India, South Africa’s Earnings Revealed

Updated: 03 Nov 2025, 09:01 pm IST Livemint

India's Women in Blue clinch ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with $4.48M prize at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai! On November 2nd, 2025, they echo 1983 men's glory with a record $13.88 Million ( ₹122.5 Crore) prize pool - 273% up from 2022. South Africa $2.24 Million, semis $1.12 Million each. BCCI adds ₹51 Crore bonus!

 
