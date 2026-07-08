ICE Agent Fatally Shoots & Kills Man In Houston During Enforcement Operation

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national living in the US for nearly 35 years, during a Tuesday morning enforcement operation in Houston. DHS says the man ignored commands and tried to ram an agent, who fired in self-defence. His son Ronaldo claims his father was a hardworking construction worker heading to pick up labourers and was in the process of legalising his status. This is at least the 8th death linked to federal immigration enforcement under the current crackdown, with over 10,000 arrests in a recent 5-day period.