IDFC First Bank Share Crashes 20% After ₹590 Crore Fraud Linked To Haryana Govt Accounts

IDFC First Bank shares crashed 20% to hit the lower circuit after the lender disclosed a suspected 590 crore fraud at its Chandigarh branch involving certain Haryana government accounts. The discrepancy surfaced during an account closure request, triggering an internal review and suspension of four officials. Haryana government has de-empanelled IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank for government business with immediate effect. A forensic audit is underway and police complaint has been filed. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this developing story.

Published23 Feb 2026, 01:27 PM IST
