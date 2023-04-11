Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
'If Muslims aren't treated fairly in India…': FM questions anti-India narrative | Mint Infocus

Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:07 PM IST Livemint

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who is on a week long trip to the U.S. to attend World Bank Group and IMF's spring meetings and to chair G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting questioned the negative wesern perception about the safety of minorities, in paritular muslims in India.She asserted that muslims in India are thriving. She said claims made by the western media over violence against muslims in India are a ‘fallacy’.