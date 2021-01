‘If we’re able to reduce redundancies…’: G Mohan Kumar on defence expenditure

Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 12:00 AM IST

G Mohan Kumar, former defence secretary spoke on the defence expenditure. Kumar said that if India is able to reduce redundancies, then expenditure can be saved. The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget. Watch the video for more.