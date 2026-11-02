If Wealthy People Want To Leave Italy, They Will Soon Need To Pay A Whopping Tax!

Italy’s government is planning a 26% capital gains levy on individuals who move their tax residence abroad and hold assets exceeding €800,000, according to the draft 2027 budget. The measure would apply to people who have been Italian tax residents for six of the previous ten years, potentially affecting wealthy expats who relocated under the flat-tax regime. Italy attracted about 3,600 millionaires in 2025, but the welcome has grown more expensive as the flat tax was raised.