IIT Bombay Unveils Made-In-India BharatGen: AI For 22 Languages, Healthcare & More

India has unveiled BharatGen, its most ambitious homegrown AI initiative designed specifically for 22 scheduled Indian languages. The project is a key outcome of the IndiaAI Mission, backed by a $1.2 billion government push for AI sovereignty. This launch comes at a time when access to advanced foreign AI models is becoming increasingly restricted, highlighting India’s effort to build independent AI capabilities in its own languages for 1.4 billion people. Watch how BharatGen positions India in the global AI race.