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IIT Grad Flags 'Deeply Broken' Startup Ecosystem After Quitting ₹28 LPA Job, Says ‘Will Go…’

IIT graduate quits 28 LPA job for startup dream. 11 months later, he spent 12 lakh and had nothing to show for it. In a brutally honest viral Reddit post, he exposes the dark side of India’s startup ecosystem - “marketed as meritocratic, but runs on connections, optics, and gatekeeping.” He spent lakhs on pitch deck reviewers, fundraising consultants, and bootcamps that delivered “little to no real value.” Endless networking events, vague promises, and zero funding. His hard truth: Without strong VC connections, chances of raising money drop massively. Even with an IIT tag as a safety net, he advises most people against blindly chasing the startup dream. “Stable job is a better choice for building financial security,” he concludes. Is India’s startup ecosystem broken? Watch the full story behind this viral confession. Would you quit your job for a startup? Share your thoughts in the comment.

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Published24 Apr 2026, 10:31 PM IST
IIT Grad Flags 'Deeply Broken' Startup Ecosystem After Quitting ₹28 LPA Job
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